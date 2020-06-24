Pick-your-own lavender farm opens in Northumberland County

Lavender is in season right now and there are ten different varieties at the farm.

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — There is lavender as far as the eye can see at Mountain View Lavender Farm.

The farm is owned by Chris and Katie Davis.

They moved to the Watsontown area in 2013 and planted lavender around their home.

Katie said it was always a dream of hers to plant a pick-your-own lavender field.

"Finally, last year we bought 1,500 plants and did all the groundwork, put them in the ground and it was a lot of work," Katie said.

Katie said lavender is in season right now, and there are ten different varieties at the farm.

The family hosted two pick-your-own events earlier this month and will host another this weekend.

"They can walk the different rows and look at the different varieties of the lavender and choose which lavender they want to pick," Chris said.

People who come to the farm are asked to bring their own scissors and basket.

"Just want them to have a good family experience out here in the open environment," Chris said.

Lavender is $5 per bundle and Katie advises people to hang them upside down.

"If you do that they keep the color and that fragrance for years to come," Katie said.

The Davis family says there are many different uses for lavender, such as crafts, decorations, essential oils, and cooking.

"I make a simple syrup out of it, you can put it in a sugar cookie, shortbread cookie, you can put it in a mixed drink even if you want to," Katie said.