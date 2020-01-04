Photographer documents life during pandemic

Robyn Morales' photos show life in the age of the coronavirus.

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — Robyn Morales is a photographer that makes her living by taking family portraits and photographing weddings and sporting events.

This week Morales started working on a project to document what life is like during the time of Coronavirus.

She's taking pictures of people on their front porches.

"I thought this was a really great movement to kind-of be creative and give families an opportunity to be creative during this time as well," Morales said.

Morales is photographing people in Northumberland, Union, and Snyder counties, finding out what life is like right now.

And she's doing it while maintaining social distance.

"Did you buy all the canned food? Are you a mom at home going crazy? Are you homeschooling? Are you working from home? Show me whatever your life looks like from your front porch," Morales said.

Morales started working on the project this week and says people are excited to participate.

A mom near Winfield showcased how she is working on her grad school classes while her children play outside.

A family has spent time playing music, card games and worshipping.

Since Tom and I are part of this community, we also wanted to be part of the front porch project.

For now, Morales is putting the pictures on Facebook.

Eventually, she would like to make a book with pictures and descriptions.

"I'll put the photos and a response in a book and then put them in local libraries so that their families are around capturing this time in history forever," Morales said.

If you live in Snyder, Union or Northumberland Counties and would like to participate check out Morales's Facebook page, RZ Imaging.