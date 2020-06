Officials said the owner of the animals failed to provide sanitary conditions.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Charges have been filed against a woman from Northumberland County accused of allowing animals to live in filth.

The Pennsylvania SPCA removed 22 animals including cats, kittens, and a macaw from Carol Whary's properties in Zerbe Township and Shamokin in January.

Officials say the animals needed veterinary care and were living in unsanitary conditions.