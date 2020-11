The winning ticket was sold at Puff Tobacco Products in Northumberland.

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — A lottery player hit the jackpot with a ticket sold in Northumberland County.

A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket for the Tuesday, November 17 drawing matched all five balls drawn — 5, 10, 13, 38, 41 — to win $100,000.

Puff Tobacco Products on Duke Street in Northumberland earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.