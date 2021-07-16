Pastor shares his COVID-19 recovery story

A pastor from Northumberland County says he is thankful to be alive after a tough battle with COVID-19. Rev. James Bond is sharing his story to help others.

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — Pastor James Bond showed us his collection of bibles Friday afternoon inside his office at Revival Tabernacle Church near Watsontown. He is celebrating 30 years as the pastor there.

But a few months ago, Rev. Bond did not know if he would make it to this special anniversary. He started feeling sick on March 21.

"I get the seasonal allergy thing, and I thought that's what it is, seasonal allergies."

Within a few days, Rev. Bond could not taste or smell. He tested positive for COVID-19.

"By Sunday, I couldn't move. I was in bad shape. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest."

As his oxygen level dropped into the 80s, Rev. Bond was admitted to Geisinger Medical Center's COVID-19 unit. He had pneumonia in both lungs.

"I was on six units of oxygen for six days."

At one point, Rev. Bond thought he was not going to make it. His wife Jilline says it was the scariest moment of her life.

"I didn't know if I would lose him. This is a very serious virus. I saw my husband go from so strong that I would have to say stop lifting that to not being able to walk," Rev. Jilline Bond said.

Pastor bond says he is now doing much better. As he looks back on the last 30 years of serving this community, he is more grateful than ever.

"There are few things that really matter, that we think matter, but faith, family, and friends really matter, especially when you're going through a near-death experience."