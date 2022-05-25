Parents concerned after gun-related incidents in Milton

District officials learned about a social media post that included a picture of a gun.

MILTON, Pa. — The district says several Milton middle school students shared the post of a gun last week.

Parents say in light of what's been happening here at home and now in Texas, something has got to give.

For the second time in just over a week, the Milton Area School District had to deal with a gun-related incident.

Last week, a Milton Area student brought a handgun and rounds of ammunition onto school grounds.

"Listen to the clues that are happening. There shouldn't be kids out there sending clues on Facebook and no one is reporting it," said Joan Armstrong of New Columbia. "We say it all the time we know but did say something. You gotta say something."

Regarding the social media post that included a picture of a gun, the district says middle school students shared it last week.

When the district was made aware of the situation, students outside were brought inside for the rest of the day.

Officials say they know the student who shared the picture and say there's no credible threat.

Still, in light of what's happening here and what happened in Texas, parents say there's a feeling of unease.

"I mean it's nerve-wracking but we pray over our kids every day and we have to just trust and believe that they are in god's hands and are protected and that he has them," said Mandy Rhodes, MASD parent.

Parents Newswatch 16 spoke to agree, that the district handled the situation correctly and did an excellent job of keeping them informed.

"I think the school is doing their best, but it does leave you as a parent feeling a little uneasy to take your kids to school," said parent Andrew Kurtz.

In a joint statement between the district and Milton Police, officials say charges are being considered against the student involved.