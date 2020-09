Neil and Rebecca Wagner of Trevorton were charged with endangering the welfare of children after their daughter died in January.

TREVORTON, Pa. — Three people, including the parents of a 4-year-old girl who died of a morphine overdose, were charged on Friday in Northumberland County in connection with her death.

Neil and Rebecca Wagner of Trevorton are charged with endangering the welfare of children. Their daughter died in January.

Michael Swinehart was also charged with reckless endangerment.