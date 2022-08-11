Election Day pancake breakfast in Milton returns

The Milton Rotary Club once again served up all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize stopped by the tasty fundraiser.

MILTON, Pa. — On Election Day, we go to the polls and vote. But in one part of Northumberland County, many people add something else to that routine.

"The slogan always is, 'Go vote and come eat pancakes at Milton Rotary,'" said Rick Coup, president of the Milton Rotary Club.

The Milton Rotary Club's pancake breakfast is an Election Day tradition that started more than 40 years ago.

"It's an all hands on deck for all Rotarians to be out for the day and to help serve pancakes."

The all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the club.

"I like it. This is the first time I've been here," said George Umholtz. "It's a nice little event."

The event had been on a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's great to be back — number one as a fundraiser, but number two to see everybody here. It's a great fundraiser that brings the club together," Coup said.

Voters are happy it's back.

"That's what we do. We vote and come for it," Fred Simon said.

"I think it's fabulous. It's nice to get together again, but especially it's nice to support our rotary," Rose Williams said. "They do so many things for so many organizations, and I wouldn't miss it."

The event is held until 7 p.m. at St. Joseph's parish center in Milton. It's $10, and all proceeds benefit the Milton Rotary Club.