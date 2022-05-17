Oppenheimer Playground to reopen in Sunbury

Children will soon have another place to go in Sunbury, as the Oppenheimer Playground will reopen after two years.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Before the pandemic, Sunbury's Oppenheimer Playground was a popular spot for children to play. It closed in 2020 because of COVID-19, and it did not reopen last summer because of a lack of employees. That was a bummer for neighborhood children.

"They were very disappointed. They love to run through the water and hit the swings," Patricia Rice said.

According to officials in Sunbury, the Oppenheimer Playground will reopen this year. Patricia Rice is happy because she likes taking her grandchildren to the playground.

"It is a blessing they're reopening. We need something decent in the neighborhood for the kids," Rice said.

"Thank God we have another place to go to get out of the house. I currently stay at home with them part-time, so we're always looking for fun things to do during the day," Emily Garinger said.

Garinger grew up going to the Oppenheimer Playground and is excited to take her two boys.

"We don't have a lot of that in Sunbury, so it's nice that we can feel safe while going, and they can have a fun time," Garinger said.

"I'm really happy because I want to take my grandkids to go and play in the pool and everything," Betty Aikey said.

City officials say the playground will be open Monday through Saturday, with a target opening date of June 6.