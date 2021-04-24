Opening day at Knoebels

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Riders were welcomed back with opened arms at Knoebel's Amusement resort near Elysburg.



Like the highs and lows of the Phoenix roller coaster, park officials say that's what it's been like navigating through the coronavirus pandemic after last year's delayed park opening.



"I think people didn't know what to expect, and when exactly we were going to start was a little up in the air, but this year we were able to open on time as scheduled here, the last weekend in April, and from what it looks here people are just as excited to get out and see us as we were to see them," said Stacy Yutko, a spokesperson for the park.



Guests can expect similar COVID-19 guidelines from last year. Plexiglass barriers located near all registers, social distancing signs, and more than 200 hand sanitizing stations are spread out.



All through the park and even on the rides, you'll have to wear your mask. But visitors we spoke with say they have no problem wearing one as long as they can ride the rides.



"As long as you can ride the ride, I mean I'll do whatever it takes to get a good ride," said April Kanin from Pittsburgh.



"Everybody is looking for an end to wearing masks soon within the future, but you know, we understand for us to be able to come out and do things that its protocol," said Emily Grillo, from Beach Lake.



The Grillo family was waiting their turn in line for The Phoenix rollercoaster. When asked what rides the family enjoys: Leah Grillo from Beach Lake said," The Rollercoasters." She loves the drops.



"It's nice to be out, and you know enjoying the outside and the amusement park, kind of like before the pandemic, being cooped up in your house," said James Bacchilcchi from Shohola.



Knoebels is still looking to hire more staff for the season. To see what jobs are still available, click here.