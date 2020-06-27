x
One dead after crash in Northumberland County

A Danville man is dead after a crash near Montandon.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State Police say Donald Stephens, 62, of Danville was killed Friday afternoon in a crash in West Chillisquaque Township in Northumberland County. 

Stephens was the driver of a car involved in a crash with two other cars on Route 45 near Montandon. Troopers say the crash happened when a car headed east on Rt. 45 slowed down to make a turn. 

A Cadillac Escalade traveling behind that car swerved into the westbound lane and hit Stephens' car head-on and careened into the car that slowed down to turn. 

Stephens died at the scene. The driver of the Escalade was taken to the hospital. A woman and three children in the third vehicle were not hurt. 

Troopers have not yet said if anyone will be cited or charged in that crash in Northumberland County. 