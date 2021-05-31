Northumberland observes Memorial Day

People lined the streets in Northumberland for a Memorial Day parade and then gathered at Riverview Cemetery.

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — There was no rain in sight as Northumberland's Memorial Day parade marched down Orange Street.

"We have a grandson who was in the band and a granddaughter in the ROTC. We have family members who have served, and we are very proud of them all," Tom Fitzgerald said.

The parade featured veterans, first responders, and students. It ended at Riverview Cemetery.

People gathered at the cemetery for Northumberland's Memorial Day service.

"It was very touching. I think maybe as I get older, you appreciate things more," Steven Brown said.

The keynote speaker was Reverand John Hoke of Saint Joseph's Church in Milton. He is a 12-year navy veteran chaplain.

"Oh, I liked it, and I definitely liked the minister," Sandy Sulouff said.

Last year's events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so people tell Newswatch 16 that makes this year's event that much more special.

"It just brings back some normalcy again. I missed the celebration and the Memorial Day last year. It felt like a part of you was missing," Brown said.

"People were able to get out and be amongst each other because that was the hard thing. You just couldn't go out," Sulouff said.

"I thought it was wonderful. I thought it was a fitting tribute to the veterans who have served this country, and what a beautiful day," Fitzgerald said.