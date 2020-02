The former head of adult probation was sentenced to between three and 23 months in prison.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A former probation officer in Northumberland County was sentenced to three months to nearly two years in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from the county.

Investigators say Jimmie Cortelyou, 41, stole more than $30,000 in house arrest funds from the probation and parole office between June of 2014 and February of 2016.