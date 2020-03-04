Northumberland County nonprofits hold food drive

Even though people cannot go inside its buildings, the Salvation Army of Sunbury is still helping people.

SUNBURY, Pa. — People lined up from a safe distance outside the Salvation Army of Sunbury. They were waiting for bags of food at a special distribution.

"We added extra pantries because of the COVID-19 crisis. We are seeing a much greater need in the community for food and other basic needs," said Megan Bair.

Bair is operations manager at Central Susquehanna Opportunities, a community action agency. The group helped with several food distributions this week in Sunbury and Shamokin because of the COVID-19 crisis.

"We partner with different food banks here in Northumberland County. This is one of our partner food banks."

According to the Salvation Army of Sunbury, the need for food is so big that this special distribution was scheduled. More than 50 people signed up and there were walk-ins, too.

Officials made sure people maintain social distance by having them stand six feet apart while they waited for their food.

Workers carried food to people's vehicles.

"We're used to working very closely with people. Today, we're keeping the recommended six feet apart. We're wearing our gloves and masks."

People here were happy for the help.

"They're getting some canned goods and also some fresh produce, things like grapefruit, salad, there's milk available."