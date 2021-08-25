Northumberland County Fair underway

There's no cost for admission, parking, or any of the live entertainment.

SUNBURY, Pa. — The Biggest Little Fair in Pennsylvania is officially underway.

The 2021 Northumberland County fair kicked off near Sunbury.

The fair promises fun for the whole family with everything from bake sales and tractor pulls to bale throwing and fireworks displays.

For those with green thumbs, you can also check out a stand dedicated to flowers native to Pennsylvania.

"They could see all of the different flowers and different plants that Tulpehocken Garden Club has and also learn a little bit more about what the master gardeners do and you can bring your questions here to this stand," said Julie Meyer, PSU Master Gardner.

You can also fill up on delicious summertime favorites like apple dumplings and funnel cake.