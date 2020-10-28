Northumberland County Elections Office Busy

With less than a week until Election Day, Governor Wolf recommends hand-delivering your mail-in ballots instead of dropping them in the mail.

SUNBURY, Pa. — One of the busiest places in Northumberland County is the Elections Office in Sunbury. A steady stream of people stopped by to drop off their mail in ballots. Now as Governor Wolf recommended people drop off their ballots in person instead of mailing them, more people stopped by.

"We just request an ID at the counter. They come in behind a screen. They show their ID, hand over their ballots. We time stamp them and record them in the system and they get locked until counting day," Nathan Savidge said.

Northumberland County has sent out more than 11,000 mail in ballots. So far more than 8,000 of them have come back.

This is where those ballots will be counted. Northumberland County has four scanners that it will start using Tuesday morning to process the mail in ballots. Political parties and candidates can request poll watcher certificates to view the process through these windows.

"We're going to let people come in and observe. There are viewing windows, they're just not allowed in the actual room itself. Once that team goes in it's locked," Savidge said.

Northumberland County Director of Elections Nathan Savidge says his office gets around one thousand phone calls a day. Earlier this week there were even more calls from concerned voters. Savidge says some callers said they never received their ballots.

"Depending on how you interpret it I think it could either be people just trying to get out the vote, trying to encourage people to vote, or maybe just telling people to get to the polls and try to confuse the system," Savidge said.