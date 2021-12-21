Children and Youth holds toy distribution

Northumberland County Children and Youth Services is spreading a little early Christmas cheer.

SUNBURY, Pa. — There are bags of toys everywhere at the United Lutheran Church near Sunbury for the County Children and Youth Services annual toy distribution. It's something the organization has been doing for more than 30 years.

"We're so overwhelmed with the number of people that came forward and said, 'We want to sponsor a child. We want to do this for you this year,'" Carla Clark said.

This year, Children and Youth is providing gifts for 948 kids, one of their highest numbers.

Children and Youth caseworkers refer families they work with to the Christmas program.

"We had all of them sponsored by community members, whether it be a hospital, a church, schools. We actually had some groups of people that worked together," Clark said.

Because of the pandemic, families drove up to the church, and their toys were brought outside.

"I've had a rough couple of months. I've been through some things. I've missed some time out of work, and it's awesome to have a program like this to help with the kids. I'm a single parent with four kids," Teresa Taylor said.

Teresa Taylor of Sunbury says because of this toy distribution, she has one less thing to worry about at Christmas.

"I can concentrate on being there for my kids and healing at this time of year, so it's definitely an awesome program," Taylor said.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 this is the only time of year that some people are happy to see Children and Youth.