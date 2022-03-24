Northumberland Christian School girls basketball squad headed to states

Students, teachers, and family members gave the Lady Warriors a sendoff Thursday morning as the team headed to Hershey for the noon tipoff.

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — A girls basketball team from Northumberland County got a big sendoff Thursday morning as they headed to the state playoffs.

Students, teachers, and fans showed up bright and early to cheer on the Lady Warriors of the Northumberland Christian School girls high school basketball team.

The team from Northumberland is facing Kennedy Catholic from western Pennsylvania in Hershey in the girls 1A title game.

Fans tell us making it to the state playoffs is a major accomplishment for this school with only 67 students.

Northumberland Christian vs Kennedy Catholic GBB “A” State Final from the Giant Center in Hershey pic.twitter.com/uhl3Bssrow — SteveLloydWNEP (@SteveLloydWNEP) March 24, 2022