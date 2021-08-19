Non-profit in Northumberland County helps prepare kids for the school year

A non-profit in Northumberland County is making sure kids look sharp to start the school year.
Family Ties Trusting Foundation hosted a back-to-school event in the parking lot of Shamokin Area High School.
Elementary through high school students were gifted school supplies and could get a free haircut before classes begin.
"A lot of families around here don't have the materials to go, so for them to come out here and take the time out of their day and they're not getting paid for it. And then go and get materials to give away. It's something exceptional," said Derek Siniard of Shamokin.
Local barbers provided more than 200 haircuts.
The organization in Northumberland County hopes to hold the event every year.