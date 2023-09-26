No obvious cause determined for baby's death

The Montour County Coroner's Office says further testing is being done

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — The Montour County Coroner's Office says an autopsy doesn't show any 'obvious' causes for the death of a six-month-old earlier this month.

Krstyal Semerod was charged last week after doctor's said tests confirmed her daughter showed signs of shaken baby syndrome. The six-month-old died at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville on Sept 19th, and Semerod was charged with criminal homicide.