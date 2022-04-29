No boating until August at Lake Augusta

A repair project on an inflatable dam in the Susquehanna River will push Lake Augusta's boating season back to August.

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — A section of the Susquehanna River is a popular place for water activities in the spring and summer. Typically, the fabridam is set up in May, transforming this section of the river into Lake Augusta.

But this year, that won't happen until August.

According to officials at Shikellamy State Park, repairs to the fabridam will delay the start of boating season at Lake Augusta.

Fantasy Island Campground sits along Lake Augusta, and many of the campers have boats. They tell Newswatch 16 they are not happy.

"The repairs need to be done, but to wait till August to start, the season is three-quarters of the way over until then," Doug Feltman said.

Feltman camps at Fantasy Island Campground, near Sunbury. He and most other campers have boats and enjoy using them.

"It's bought for a reason, and with this not being able to function, it's going to hurt a lot of people," Feltman said.

Campers say they will likely take their boats elsewhere, and they believe this will hurt the local economy.

Jason Arner manages the campground, and his family has a boat there.

"This year, since we can't use the river, can't use our boats, it will be beautiful weather. If the river would have been nice, then we would end up with a rainy, dreary summer. Usually how it goes, that's our luck," Arner said.

This is the fourth time since 2017 the boating season was cut short because of repairs. Last year, the dam was taken down five weeks early, but officials say repairs could not be done because of weather and high water.