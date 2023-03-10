'Ninja' course challenges area kids

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize takes us to USA Ninja Challenge in Sunbury.

SUNBURY, Pa. — It's open gym time at USA Ninja Challenge in Sunbury, and the kids are taking full advantage.

The former Edison School in Sunbury was recently turned into a kids-based "ninja" gym. Owner Chris Reis says more than 200 children currently take classes here every week.

"Our goal is to build self-confidence with kids while giving them strength and conditioning and things like that. They're in here doing obstacles, playing games, having fun, while earning things they didn't even know they had, like confidence," Reis said.

Reis believes the gym fills a void for kids in this area.

"Parents are looking for things for their kids to do like this. They may not be the best team sports kid, or they may get in trouble because they can't stand still, but they can come in here, and they're a rock star."

The kids look forward to coming here every week.

"My favorite thing would probably be the warped wall."

"Probably swinging on the rings. I like that the most."

"I really like that it changes every time, so it's something new, and I like that it's challenging."

"When I first started, I couldn't get up the warped wall, and I couldn't get across the rings. But now I can skip rings, and I can get all the way up to the green on the warped wall."

Later this month, USA Ninja Challenge in Sunbury will host a competition for kids from all over the state to try to qualify for a regional tournament.

