A Night to Shine for people with special needs

Sunbury Bible Church hosts its first Night to Shine, a prom for those with disabilities.

Hundreds got together for a night of fun and entertainment in Northumberland County.

The Sunbury Bible Church hosted its first-ever “Night to Shine” dance, a prom for people living with disabilities.

The Oscars are set for Sunday night but outside the Sunbury Bible Church, the reception for those walking in, rivaled a Hollywood red carpet.

The walkway into the church was lined with cheering people as professional photographers snapped flashbulbs like paparazzi.

This was a “Night to Shine” sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

This church joined 700 other churches around the world, each hosting a prom for people living with disabilities.

Deb Brubaker has a 32-year old daughter with autism and was inspired to organize the event at Sunbury Bible Church.

“They want friendship,” said Brubaker. “They want to do what everybody else does and some people feel they just have no friends so anything we can do like this to encourage more friendship.”

Candi Parks from Shamokin has a 28-year old daughter with special needs.

Seeing her having fun moved her to tears.

“To be able to bring her and do this, that I can sit back and just let her go and have a night like this is amazing,” said Parks.

This is the first year this community has hosted this dance and organizers say they are floored by the turnout.

“We have over 300 volunteers, we had to turn people away because we had so much, so many people. we have 117 guests, ranging from 14 to 99,” said Brubaker.

29-year-old Christopher Branda from Lewisburg is one of those guests.

“I got told I can`t do anything,” said Branda. “I can`t hold a job or can`t do any sports so I amazed everybody.”