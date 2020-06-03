New Thrift Store Opens in Sunbury

American Rescue Workers Thrift Store's grand opening is this weekend.

SUNBURY, Pa. — American Rescue Workers did not advertise the soft opening at its new store in Sunbury. But word of mouth got around and plenty of people showed up.

"Everything is completely organized and the prices are exceptional," Margaret Elliott said.

The store is located in the former Save-A-Lot in the Sunbury Plaza on North 4th Street. American Rescue Workers says this is the non profit's tenth and largest store.

"We have everything. You cannot leave this store without finding something," Nicole Bower said.

The store sells clothing, furniture, household items, antiques and more. There is also a donation center, so people can drop off items while they shop. People are excited for the new store which is in walking distance for many.

"It's a really nice place. It's convenient for anyone who can't make it over to Selinsgrove. It's nice in there. There's a lot of nice stuff in there and you get good deals," Samantha Dennis said.

All of the money that comes in to the thrift store will go back out into the community with programs like feeding the homeless.

"Serve the homeless needs of people in Lycoming County. We feed, we clothe and we operate two shelters," Bower said.

"There's a whole entire community of people who just actually not thrive on this type of thing but depend on this type of thing to get quality merchandise for a fraction of the cost," Elliott said.