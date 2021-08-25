New technical programs on the way in Northumberland County

The launch of public community classes was announced during the Milton Borough Council meeting, which may lead to a new community college.

MILTON, Pa. — A potential new Community College could be on the way in Northumberland County.

The Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project and The Improved Milton Experience announced the launch of public community classes during the Milton Borough Council meeting.

New non-credit courses will be offered to those interested in studying manufacturing, culinary arts, and graphic arts.

"What we're doing right now is partnering with TIME in Milton to create a Makerspace program that will have technical classes with the hopes that we can have accredited classes and all sorts of technical programs that will help people train to careers," said Meghan Beck, President of SVCEP.

Officials hope this is just the beginning, with the goal of opening a new community college by 2023.