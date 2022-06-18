New Sunbury police headquarters open

Newswatch 16s Chris Keating got a tour of the new police facility in Sunbury.

SUNBURY, Pa. — What used to be a doctor's office will now be home to the Sunbury Police Department. The building on Arch Street was recently unveiled to the public.

"Dedication of the building to the late Mayor Jesse Woodring, and to show the public and officials what the city has accomplished here at the police department," said Sunbury Police Chief Bradley Hare.

Local officials and community members got a firsthand look at the new facility. Plans for an upgraded police station have been in the works for years. This was a six-figure project.

"We did get community donations from many local businesses to help cut down on the cost, but overall, it was funded by taxpayer dollars," said Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosius.

Police officers tell Newswatch 16 that they have been working out of the old building for years, and it was showing its age.

Each police officer will now have their own computer and work desk. New equipment, like and evidence dryer, will make day-to-day operations much easier. Officials say the new facility will be a big morale boost for the officers on staff.

"The officers are elated. We are up to the 21st century with everything."

"New technology, all of the latest state-of-the-art items that the police department needs, so it is very exciting for them to be in this new facility doing what they do to protect the citizens of Sunbury."

The police tell Newswatch 16 that they have been operating out of the new facility since November of last year.