New stadium for Shikellamy High School

Shikellamy School District is in the process of building a new stadium and the field is expected to be ready for the team's first home game.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A lot is happening at the Shikellamy High School football stadium, but the season hasn't even started. Crews are installing turf and getting ready for the first home game.

"Barring any major weather-related issues, we should be able to play our first home game, football, at this stadium on September 1," said Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle.

This is part of the district's nearly $8 million project, which has been in the works for several years.

"That includes the turf, that includes the track, that includes renovations to buildings, concession stands, ticket booth. New lights will be installed as well," Bendle said.

Bendle says the first part of the project is the turf, which is expected to be finished by the end of this month.

While Shikellamy will be able to play its first home game here, the school's next two home games will be played at a neutral field while more work is done at the stadium.

"After September 1, they're going to lay the track. The track needs 22 days of curing before you can step on it," Bendle said.

Bendle believes the remaining home games will be able to be played on the new field. In addition to that, the field will be used for other sports like soccer.

"I think it's a game-changer. You can see what it looks like. I think our kids go to other schools and see these types of facilities, and we'll have this here and promote a lot of school pride," Bendle said.

The stadium project is expected to be finished by next spring.