New officers at Milton Area

MILTON, Pa. — The first day of school is right around the corner, and safety is on the minds of parents everywhere, including in the Milton Area School District.

Earlier this week, the district hired two additional school resource officers to protect students and staff. The officers are from the Milton Police Department.

"You think it's not going to happen to me, it's not going to happen here, it's a small town. But it does, and you can't be naïve about it," said Milton resident Amanda Hicks. "I think it's good that they're being a little proactive this year about having more security in the schools."

"I think they needed to do that a long time ago. They've had a few incidents, so I think it's needed," added resident Linda McKee.

In May, police and district officials say a Milton student brought a gun onto school grounds with 16 rounds of ammunition.

"When they had the gun incident, that child sat next to my granddaughter, so yeah, they need it," McKee said.

Parents we spoke with say they are happy about the extra protection at school.

"As long as the officers are there to keep my kids safe, especially with everything that's been going on, I would rather they have more than not enough," Elizabeth Reichenbach said.

School starts next Thursday in the Milton Area School District.