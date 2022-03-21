New nursing program coming to Northumberland County

A nursing program through Marywood University is set for this summer in Northumberland County in an effort to bring a community college to central Pennsylvania.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A nursing program through Marywood University is set to kick off this summer in Northumberland County as part of an effort to bring a community college to central Pennsylvania.

The Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project has spent more than a dozen years trying to bring a community college to part of central Pennsylvania. The group took a big step forward, announcing a new partnership with Marywood University.

Starting this summer, students will be able to take the nursing course and receive accreditation through Marywood University.

"This will be a certified nursing assistant (CNA) training program. They will be certified as a nurse's assistant," said Lenaire Ahlum. "Marywood University will provide that for us until we are an eligible candidate for Middle States Commission for Higher Ed. accreditation."

"We thought, 'Why not? Nothing ventured, nothing gained," said Sister Mary Persico, president of Marywood University. "We were very happy to listen to what they had to say and help in any way that we can."

The classes will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury initially for five students at a time.

Erin Reed is the client service manager for Bayada Pediatrics, a home health care company. Reed says there are a lot of people on waiting lists at Bayada in need of nurses.

"The need for nursing in our area is insane," said Reed. "we have a lot of people that call us and want to apply, but they don't have their CNA, so this is a great thing that's going on that we can refer people."

As for the community college, officials tell Newswatch 16 they are still trying to get sponsorships and funding, but the nursing program is a big step forward.