Mount Carmel Police gets new K-9

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — New police officers joined the force in Northumberland County, one of them stood on all fours.

K-9 Blek is the newest member of the Mount Carmel Police Department.

The one-and-a-half-year-old German Shephard is now trained to detect drugs and track down criminals.

Blek officially signed on to the force with a paw print and was awarded a badge for his collar.

The chief says it took a lot of community support to get him here, but Blek is already making a difference.

"Within two weeks we were almost at our goal and even to this day people are donating through different fundraisers," said Chief Christopher Buhay, Mount Carmel Police.

"He’s pretty much able to do everything that we can’t do. Even at this point, he knows more than I do. It’s just basically we learn each other and we’re ready to hit the streets," added Evan Freiler, K-9 handler.

Blek is just the second K-9 officer working in the county and the first in the department’s history.