New COVID testing site in Northumberland County

Since the start of September, there have been nearly 600 new cases of COVID-19 in Northumberland County.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — COVID-19 testing tents are already set up outside Polar Tech, along Route 487 near Elysburg.

The testing center opens Friday to help contain Northumberland County's rapid increase in cases.

Northumberland County's EMA Director, Stephen Jeffery says, "Seems like a lot of them might be nursing homes, however, there are cases we've been seeing in different populations throughout the county."

According to the Department of Health, Northumberland County has the highest percent positivity in the state at 8.6 percent.

There have been nearly 600 positive cases since the beginning of September.

The testing site will be open Friday through Tuesday from 7 am until 6 pm.

"It's a drive-up testing site. You bring your car in and get tested right there, or you can drive up, park your car and walk in. They said the process is real simple," said Jeffrey.

More than 400 people can be tested daily, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Turnaround time for results is between one and seven days.

Jeffery says the testing site will be helpful for this area.

"People do have questions on test sites. They're obviously concerned about their neighbors, their loved ones. This is the opportunity to get tested, and it's free."

Polar Tech is located on Route 487 between Elysburg and Paxinos.