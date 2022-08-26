New athletic complex at Milton Area

High school football is back and a school district in Northumberland County unveiled a new sports complex Friday night.

MILTON, Pa. — Milton Area High School's Alumni Stadium, a $14 million new field and sports complex, officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony before the football team's home opener. The Black Panthers were cheered on as they took the field.

"It's fun to build our Panther pride back up. A lot of our athletic sports right now are on the rise. We're being very competitive in most of the sports we have," said Rod Harris, Milton Area Athletic Director.

With new grandstands, a video scoreboard, a fitness center and a field ready for fast paced play, the complex is a high school athlete's dream.

While the stands maybe fullest on Friday nights, the complex will be used for far more sports than just football.

Workers put the finishing touches on a new eight lane track just hours before game time.

The stadium features new gates, locker rooms and concession stands. The community raised close to $1 million to help make it possible.

"I think it's needed and I think it's awesome that people are all coming together and driving to make it better," said Tina Doebler, middle school teacher.

"Having the excitement build from young, on up. So they can see the role models that are out here in the field tonight. I think it's just a great thing," said Katie Kling, elementary school teacher.

With a new facility, district officials hope Alumni Stadium will also play host to playoff competitions.