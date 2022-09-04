Neighbors react to sword slaying in Shamokin

A homicide investigation is underway in Northumberland County after police say they found a woman stabbed to death with a sword.

Example video title will go here for this video

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Friday night police vehicles filled south vine street in Shamokin after investigators found Rhonda Pearce dead inside a home.

The police tape remains around the property Saturday, reminding residents of the tragedy they say never took place in their neighborhood before.

"Right in the neighborhood, right in the 5th ward, right in 3-4 blocks, never, never. No robberies, no assaults, nothing like that," said Stephen Latsha, Shamokin.

According to court papers, 21-year old Corey Quincy used a sword to stab Pearce to death four days ago during an argument over drugs.

"I came out and i saw the lights and you know what i did? I turned around and went back inside the house," said Latsha.

Neighbors on South Vine Street say Quincy did not interact with them much before the incident, but the tight-knit neighborhood plans to continue looking out for one another.

"But all I know is that I'm not afraid, I'm afraid of what's going on, and it may or may not be enough. But a friend I know asked if I'm going to move now and I said 'no'," said Latsha.

Quincy is currently in custody and is facing homicide charges.

No word yet if any other charges will be added to that list.