National Night Out in Sunbury

SUNBURY, Pa. — National night out was celebrated Tuesday, and local communities took part.
National night out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes partnerships between police and community members to make neighborhoods safer.
Several communities around our area took part Tuesday.
Newswatch 16 stopped by one in Sunbury, where a long-time crime watch president was honored after passing away last year.
According to the campaign's website, National Night Out is held on the first Tuesday in August across thousands of communities in the United States.