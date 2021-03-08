National Night Out in Sunbury

The community in Sunbury came out Tuesday night to celebrate the National Night Out.

National night out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes partnerships between police and community members to make neighborhoods safer.

Several communities around our area took part Tuesday.

Newswatch 16 stopped by one in Sunbury, where a long-time crime watch president was honored after passing away last year.