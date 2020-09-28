National Guard helps long-term care facility in Northumberland County

There are more than 100 positive tests at the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Members of the National Guard are helping at a long term care facility in Northumberland County.

More than 100 residents and staff at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have contracted COVID-19.

That nursing home reports that it is now up to 85 active resident cases out of a total of 130 confirmed resident cases.

Staff members account for 27 currently active cases out of 50 who have been confirmed to have COVID-19.