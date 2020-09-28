x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Northumberland County

National Guard helps long-term care facility in Northumberland County

There are more than 100 positive tests at the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Members of the National Guard are helping at a long term care facility in Northumberland County.

More than 100 residents and staff at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have contracted COVID-19.

That nursing home reports that it is now up to 85 active resident cases out of a total of 130 confirmed resident cases.

Staff members account for 27 currently active cases out of 50 who have been confirmed to have COVID-19.

Officials with the facility have not said how the outbreak started.

Related Articles