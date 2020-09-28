National Guard helps long-term care facility in Northumberland County

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Members of the National Guard are helping at a long term care facility in Northumberland County.
More than 100 residents and staff at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have contracted COVID-19.
That nursing home reports that it is now up to 85 active resident cases out of a total of 130 confirmed resident cases.
Staff members account for 27 currently active cases out of 50 who have been confirmed to have COVID-19.
Officials with the facility have not said how the outbreak started.