Mural in Milton shares 'Better Together' theme

A community mural project is in the works in Milton with the theme, 'Better Together.' Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize stopped by to pick up a paintbrush.

MILTON, Pa. — Stroke by stroke, these ladies are painting what will soon be a mural in downtown Milton.

If all goes according to plan, by the end of the week, 14 panels will be fitted together, making a 30-foot mural.

"The way that we work is to work with local artists, local community groups, to bring the community together," said Lynn Estomin, Williamsport artist.

The mural was designed by a local artist and is based on a Maya Angelou quote, 'Better Together.' It works like a 'paint-by-number.' There is a light impression of the colors, and people paint on top of that.

"Groups can come in, talk to each other, get to know each other, be part of the mural, and own the mural when it goes up on the wall," said Estomin.

Community groups worked on sections of the mural. Lisa E. Williams is from the Lycoming Tri-County NAACP.

"It's part of a community activity. Everyone gets together, we get to know each other, and we're doing it for a good cause. I love it," said Lisa E. Williams, Lycoming Tri-County NAACP.

Dottie Zimmerman is from the Women's Club of Milton, "It's a community project, and we like to do those kinds of things and be involved with the community."

When the mural is finished, it will be on display on a building along Broadway Street in Downtown Milton.

The First Community Foundation funded this mural and a similar one in Williamsport.

The Milton mural is expected to be finished this week and will be installed soon after that.