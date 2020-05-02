High school friends go from the coal region to the Super Bowl

A man from Mount Carmel was at the Super Bowl to share the victory with his friend Brett Veach, the Kansas City general manager.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl win with a big parade and party on Wednesday. Among those celebrating was the team's general manager, Brett Veach, from Mount Carmel.

It's been 24 years since Brett Veach, and his buddy Pete Cheddar led Mount Carmel Area High School to a state championship Veach has since transferred that success onto a much bigger stage

This past Sunday, Cheddar was there as his friend and GM of the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrated a Super Bowl victory.

It was just another day in the office for Mount Carmel Area High School Principal Pete Cheddar. But he'd be lying if he said he still wasn't thinking about Sunday night when he was at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida for Super Bowl 54.

"It was definitely a great atmosphere to see a game, and obviously, the game going down to the final minute, we got scared there at the end being down 10 points, but knowing the Chiefs and their ability to come back, not only in the playoffs, we kind of had a feeling they'd be able to pull it out at the end," Cheddar said.

Cheddar wasn't there because he's a casual football fan. He was there rooting on the Kansas City Chiefs because his good friend and former high school teammate at Mount Carmel, Brett Veach, is the man who put together the winning roster.

"He kind of had this vision, where he knew when he became general manager that the Chiefs were on this path to possibly winning a Super Bowl. I mean, we all believe he's built a powerhouse, so we weren't going to miss an opportunity to be able to celebrate with him both during the weekend and afterwards."

Cheddar has the pictures to prove it. He was on the field with Veach and his family after the Chiefs locked down their first championship in 50 years.