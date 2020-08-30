Mount Carmel schools close after students test positive for COVID-19

Some schools in a district in Northumberland County will be closed for the next few days after two students tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to a release posted on the Mount Carmel Area School District's website, the district will be closed to all students and staff Monday.

The district plans to deep clean the schools in the district.

Tuesday and Wednesday students in the Junior-Senior high school will do online learning.