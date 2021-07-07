Mount Carmel police raising money for K-9 unit

The department is halfway to its goal of $15,000.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Evan Freiler has been a dog lover all his life, and after spending the last two years as an officer on the Mount Carmel Police Department, he looks forward to combining his two loves.

"Their abilities in police work is like having ten boots on the ground. It will be so much more efficient for us to do our jobs," Freiler said.

That will soon become a reality. Recently Mount Carmel Borough Council approved the establishment of a K-9 program. Freiler will serve as the canine handler and says this will be an asset to the community.

"Detect narcotics, they'll be able to track missing persons, apprehend criminals, and protect their officers," Freiler said.

The borough council will pay insurance costs, but the police department is responsible for the cost of the program, which is $15,000. Officers started fundraising less than two weeks ago and have already raised half of what is needed.

"We've had tremendous support from the community. Not even through donations, but people are willing to help out and reach out to other people. It's been fantastic," Freiler said.

The Mount Carmel Police Department is selling t-shirts on its Facebook page to raise money for the K-9 program.