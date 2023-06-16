FBI charges Mount Carmel police officers with crimes

Two current officers and one retired officer were indicted on Friday.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Three members of the Mount Carmel Police Department in Northumberland County have been indicted on federal charges.

The indictment involves current officer Kyle Schauer and former officers Jonathan McHugh and David Donkochik.

McHugh resigned in 2022. Donkochik was a lieutenant with the department and retired last year.

According to the indictment, the men violated the rights of several people they had in custody.

The men allegedly punched, shocked with a stun gun, and beat some of the defendants.

At least one person was allegedly thrown down a flight of stairs. Others were pepper sprayed.

All three are now in federal custody.

Developing story; check back for updates.