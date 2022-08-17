Mount Carmel native and Hallmark super-fan turned her hobby into career

Jacklyn Collier was born and raised in Mount Carmel and moved to NYC after she graduated from Susquehanna University to begin her career in the rom-com world.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Jacklyn Collier turned being a Hallmark Channel super-fan into her career. For years, her podcast, the Bubbly Sesh, was Hallmark Channel's official podcast. We met Jackie and her sister Cassie in 2019 when Hallmark Channel picked up the rom-com movie-themed board game the girls created. And this weekend, you can watch this Northumberland County native star in UpTV's newest movie.

"Life can be very difficult, as we all know. And we know that if you watch one of these feel-good rom-coms, we're going to feel calm. We're going to laugh. We're going to see some romance. And we're going to get what we don't have guaranteed in real life, which is a happy ending," said Collier.

Jackie was born and raised in Mount Carmel; she graduated from Mount Carmel Area High School and then from Susquehanna University before moving to New York City to begin her career in the entertainment industry. As time goes on, Jackie sees a lot of similarities between her life in the rom-com movie world and her coal-region roots.

"I think that I've always felt like this coming from a small town. I've always felt so held and supported by my community, and I feel the same way about this community of rom-com lovers."

The movie is called The Engagement Plot, and it stars another WNEP favorite, Trevor Donovan. This was actually Jackie and Trevor's second time working together. It premieres this weekend on UpTV, a family-friendly network airing original movies. Similar to Hallmark Channel, UpTV's name is in reference to the type of content it airs: Uplifting entertainment.

"In such uncertain times, which is all of life really, it's something that is so great to hold on to that we know when we go there for that content, we know how we're going to feel after we watch it."

Jackie jokes that her parents, who still live in Mount Carmel, do not have UpTV, but they are some of WNEP's most loyal viewers. The Engagement Plot airs this Sunday on UpTV at 7 p.m.