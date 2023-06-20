Mount Carmel man speaks out after alleged assault by police

Lucas Klingerman claims members of the Mount Carmel Borough Police Department violated his civil rights while he was in custody.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Lucas Klingerman is the first to admit he's not perfect, but he knows he does not deserve what he says happened to him at the hands of members of the Mount Carmel Police Department.

Klingerman says he was fighting with his then-girlfriend in January of 2021, and his mother called the police.

Mount Carmel Officer Jonathan McHugh showed up.

"He tased me twice and then jumped on my back," said Lucas Klingerman.

McHugh is one of three current or former members of the Mount Carmel Police Department indicted last week on federal charges.

The indictment also involves Officer Kyle Schauer and retired Lieutenant David Donkochik.

The men are accused of violating the civil rights of people they arrested over the course of several years.

The indictment cites incidents of excessive violence, including Klingerman's arrest in 2021.

"Just grabbed me right by my neck and started slamming my head off the wall. It was just a full-on onslaught of punches, kicks, threats," said Klingerman.

Klingerman says Officer McHugh snapped his collarbone, "He had me by my hair, on my knees. He was just smacking me, threatening me."

Klingerman faced several charges for the incident, including terroristic threats and attempted escape. He later pleaded no contest to some of those charges.

Since then, he has testified in front of a federal grand jury about the abuse he says he endured.

"I felt like it was my duty to speak up for people who weren't able to speak up," said Klingerman.

Klingerman says he now has PTSD from what happened. Seeing the officers arrested does not make it easier for him.

"Police officers are supposed to be a pillar of the community. Protect and serve. They could have helped save so many people, and they just chose to do the opposite," explained Klingerman.

All three current and former Mount Carmel police officers appeared in federal court in Harrisburg on Friday, and they are not in custody.

Kyle Schauer is suspended with pay from the Mount Carmel Police Department.

David Donkochik retired last year.

Jonathan McHugh resigned last year.