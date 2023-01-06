Mount Carmel hazing victim files lawsuit against school and football players

The victim is seeking $75,000 in damages from each defendant.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A victim of hazing at the hands of current and former Mount Carmel Area football players has filed a civil lawsuit against the school and the players charged.

Investigators say nine victims were blindfolded, told to pull down their pants, and burned with sparklers and punks, which are burning sticks used to keep bugs away in 2020.

In the lawsuit, Michael Reeder claims he was subjected to physical and sexual harassment and abuse under Title 9.

Four players were sentenced for their roles in the hazing incident earlier this year.

Five others face charges in the juvenile system.