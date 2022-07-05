Family in Mount Carmel 'keeping the faith'

A family from Mount Carmel is relying on faith. Their 7-month-old daughter Aspen Faith recently came home from the hospital for the first time.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Aspen Faith, 7 months old, is the apple of her parents' eyes. Jennifer Garzelli and Richard Ortlip are counting their blessings since Aspen Faith came home from the hospital three weeks ago.

Aspen was born with a complex heart condition and had been at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia since she was born in November.

"She does still have to have the third surgery which would be the Fontan, or if they're unable to do that because of the leaky valve, they'll reevaluate her again for the heart transplant and see if that would work for her," Garzelli said.

Up until three weeks ago, Garzelli and Ortlip drove to Philadelphia and back several times a week.

"Three hours there with the other three kiddos and then three hours back, depending on how long we stayed there," Garzelli said.

"Each trip running anywhere from $75 to $150. If we make two trips in a week, all of a sudden, instead of making money for our business, we are putting all that money to seeing our daughter," Ortlip said.

That business is New Hope Merchants in Mount Carmel, a shipping store that also sells retail products. The family has not been able to open the store since before Aspen Faith was born. They plan to reopen on Monday.

"I do got good faith that it will be a good idea to help people get the lowest prices, and that's what people are looking for when it comes to e-commerce, just getting a good deal and getting retail therapy," Ortlip said.

If you are interested in helping Aspen Faith and her family, click here.