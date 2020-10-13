Mount Carmel Area cancels football season

The district cites alleged hazing as the reason.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Mount Carmel Area is pulling the plug on its season because of reported hazing.

District officials made the announcement Tuesday.

The district and Mount Carmel Township Police, are investigating hazing off of school district property involving members of the football team.

Officials haven't said exactly what, where, and when the hazing happened.

Mount Carmel Area already forfeited last week's game because of the incident.