Motorcycle run to remember child killed in crash

It's been nearly two months since an 11-year-old boy from Watsontown was killed in a crash. The community is remembering Hunter Reynolds this weekend.

MILTON, Pa. — Nearly two months ago, the death of this little boy shook a Northumberland County community. Hunter Reynolds, age 11, died in a crash in Perry County in late February.

The Warrior Run fifth-grader continues to be remembered. The Penitent Souls are a motorcycle group based in the Muncy area. This weekend, the group is holding a bike run for Hunter.

"Being in our backyard and the community support along with the businesses meant something to us, and we wanted to step in and help also," said Tim Cresswell, Penitent Souls vice president.

"Lots and lots of motorcycles with lots and lots of people, a community with big hearts," said Flip Phillips, Penitent Souls president.

The group is expecting hundreds of motorcycles.

"It's about 53 miles total round trip, no stops. We leave here and come right back to here," Phillips said.

The event is this Saturday in the parking lot of Christ Wesleyan Church near Milton. It runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"Food vendors with many different types of food, along with we are going to have a DJ system playing some music as well as inflatables for kids, craft vendors," Cresswell said.

Group members say businesses have been generous in donating items for the event's auction.

"They have big hearts and have been giving so much, and it's really nice to pull together and make this happen for a family."

Attendees are asked to wear a sports jersey in memory of Hunter. All proceeds will be given to the Hunter Reynolds scholarship fund.

Family Event, Open to All: This is a must attend family-friendly event. Open to the public at 11 AM; so bring the kids,... Posted by Penitent SOULS on Thursday, March 31, 2022