Motorcycle club cooks up free chicken barbecue

MILTON, Pa. — Members of a motorcycle club in Northumberland County helped feed more than 500 people.

The Masonic Motorcycle Club cooked up chicken barbecue dinners to give back to members of the community.

The club was able to purchase the supplies for the dinner with money they've raised from fundraisers and charity rides in the last year.

Organizers said the community is thankful for the help.

"They are very appreciative. They can't believe that a motorcycle club or anybody, in general, would donate their time and be giving away free meals to the community that is really in need," said Ken Gardner, club president.