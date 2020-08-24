Mother charged with involuntary manslaughter of son

The woman's child drowned in a neighbor's pool earlier this month.

TURBOTVILLE, Pa. — The mother of a toddler who drowned earlier this month has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

State police said Britney Bridges of Turbotville told them she was sleeping when her 3-year-old son walked out of the home and fell in a neighbor's above-ground pool.

The deck area was locked.

Troopers believe the little boy was trying to fill a bottle to make bubbles.