Mother arrested, children found safe

Mom had been on the run with her kids since June.

U.S. Marshals arrested a mother Tuesday from Northumberland County who has been on the run with her two children since June.

Sawsan Hadidi formally of Danville was picked up in Illinois around Noon.

On May 29, court officials in Northumberland County took Hadidi's two children from her custody.

The children were returned to their mother in June under certain conditions.

The next day, police say Hadidi took off with her children and never returned.

The woman from Northumberland County is being charged with child endangerment, interference with child custody, and concealing whereabouts of a child.

The arrest and recoveries occurred without incident.