Mom and daughter admit to credit union fraud

Investigators said the duo used members' identities to get credit cards and cash advances.

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — A mother and daughter both pleaded guilty to stealing money from the credit union where they worked in Northumberland County.

Mindy Plasters pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Her daughter, Brittany Aikey, pleaded guilty in April to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Plasters and Aikey committed their crimes between 2009 and 2017 while working at a credit union in Northumberland County.

The indictment says they applied for loans using the identities of other credit union members and also got cash advances on credit cards belonging to other members.